Watch Pete Davidson show off his 'porno bathroom' and SpongeBob merch in apartment tour

Have you ever looked at Pete Davidson and thought, "Hey, I bet this kid is really into SpongeBob?" If so, you were right!

In an apartment tour video for Netflix, the comedian showed off not one, but three SpongeBob merch items: two pairs of collector's shoes and a bright yellow sweatshirt emblazoned with the cartoon character's face.

Davidson's worn none of them though, because they're, well, SpongeBob march items, and "you can't f---ing wear them with anything," he said.

Netflix released the video on Thursday to promote Davidson's new comedy special Alive From New York. The Saturday Night Live cast member showed fans the Staten Island home he shares with his mom.

"I moved here like a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f----ing people," Davidson said.

The pièce de résistance of the basement is Davidson's self-described "porno bathroom," which has an enormous shower.

"I got a porno bathroom. The porno shower, nobody's been in it, except for me, and the boys," Davidson told the camera, before quickly clarifying "not all at the same time."

"I've never had my porno moment in there yet," he continued. "It's really hard to, too, when your mom's upstairs cooking and being like, 'Dinner's ready' and you're like [unintelligible noise]."

We learned a lot about Davidson from his tour: He had a tattoo artist give his friend fresh ink (you can even spot his ex-girlfriend, comedian Carly Aquilino, in the background), his favorite thing in his apartment is a Dustbuster, and for some reason, he has Shaquille O'Neal's sneaker (just one though), and a basketball from Uncut Gems.

Davidson also showed off two items related to John Mulaney, his friend and fellow comedian. Mulaney gifted him Rodney Dangerfield's tie for Christmas, and he also had a jersey with the Sack Lunch Bunch creator's name on the back (we need more explanations on that).

In the new special, Davidson spills the dirt on everyone from his ex Ariana Grande to Louis C.K. and gets honest about his life and family. He also appeared in the SNL preview clip for Mulaney's hosting spot this weekend.

