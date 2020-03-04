Watch Pete Davidson punch Nathan Fillion in the face on The Rookie

The Rookie (TV series) type TV Show genre Crime Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Things are getting punchy for Pete Davidson on The Rookie.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of the ABC police procedural, the Saturday Night Live star plays Nathan Fillion's half-brother. Fillion first broke the news on SiriusXM’s EW Live two weeks ago.

Watching the clip, it seems Davidson's fraternal identity is news to Fillion's Officer John Nolan, who finds himself at the wrong end of Davidson's character's fists (coincidentally his character is also named Pete). When Nolan and his training officer Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) show up to check out a classic car Nolan owns, Pete is there — and he immediately takes offense to Nolan calling the man who left him the car "a real piece of crap." So much offense that he punches him in the face, coming to the defense of his father, and revealing that he is Nolan's half-brother.

Davidson's guest role came after he met Fillion when they both were filming The Suicide Squad. According to Fillion, they hit it off, prompting him to get Davidson out for the show. "We had him come down and do an episode of The Rookie, he plays my half-brother. My miscreant, ne’er do well half-brother. One’s a cop, one’s a pain in the ass — and now they’re half-brothers. It’s amazing,” he said while sitting down with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw.

In the midst of his drama with his brother, Nolan and the other units are tasked with following up on dormant cases in an attempt to uncover new leads.

Watch the clip above for more. The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

