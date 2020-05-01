Up in horsey heaven, here's the thing ....

Watch Parks and Recreation cast perform moving tribute to Li'l Sebastian during reunion

Having to deal with the quarantine has been the woOoOoOrst, as Jean-Ralphio would say, but the Parks and Recreation cast brightened our day when they reunited virtually on Thursday.

The special event, in support of Feeding America, got the whole gang back together to catch up. The cast saved the best part for last when everyone popped up on screen to sing the famous tribute to Li'l Sebastian the beloved mini-horse.

As the deputy director of the Department of the Interior, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) has long been working her butt off to help others. During the reunion, she said she needed some cheering up (as do all of us).

Thus, her best work proximity associate, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), organized all of her friends to sing to her.

"Leslie, you said you needed something to lift your spirits," Swanson said, reporting virtually from his woodshop.

Donning an "I Met Li'l Sebastian" t-shirt, Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) busted out his guitar and began playing "5,000 Candles in the Wind," the song he performed numerous times on the show.

Everyone reacted in character. Leslie's husband, Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), rolled his eyes and said, "Every time, with this song." Ron scolded him for not taking the tribute seriously. Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) was at a 200 percent in terms of emotions.

The whole core cast harmonized to the sweet song, with Donna Meagle (Retta) showing off her amazing voice.

Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), Jerry/Garry/Larry Gergich (Jim O'Heir), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) also took part.

The characters also filled us in on what they've been up to since the show ended and how they're coping with COVID-19. Some, like Leslie and Ann, are helping those in need, while others, like Jeremy Jamm (Jon Glaser) and Dennis Feinstein (Jason Mantzoukas), are trying to capitalize on peoples' misfortunes.

Andy, meanwhile, locked himself in his shed. Classic.

