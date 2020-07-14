Watch Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi celebrate Drag Race sisterhood by a dumpster

EW's exclusive Werq the World clip sees the queens gushing over their sisterly bond.

Traveling the globe as part of a successful drag tour is glamorous work, but RuPaul's Drag Race alums Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi are keeping it real as they celebrate their cherished bond next to a hot pile of trash in EW's exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of the WOW Presents Plus series Werq the World.

"Kimberly never comes out, but she came out!" Smalls says, embracing her friend in an alleyway outside the venue.

Later, in an interview, Smalls says her life would be "completely different" without her Drag Race season 8 sibling: "I'd never be living the life that I'm living now. I'm super grateful and super honored to be able to call Kim Chi my best friend. I moved to Chicago because she lived in Chicago. We just need to have each other in our lives to feel homeostasis. That's my No. 1."

Once Smalls leaves earshot, however, Kim Chi playfully drags her.

"The most hateful queen [on the tour]? It's a tie between me, Naomi, and Plastique," she jokes. "We're very hateful together."

Smalls' episode of Werq the World season 2 premieres today at 3:00 p.m. ET on WOW Presents Plus. Watch EW's exclusive clip above, and see exclusive images from the episode below.

