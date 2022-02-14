Watch Mickey Guyton belt out the National Anthem in stunning Super Bowl 2022 performance

Mickey Guyton kicked off the 2022 Super Bowl the only way she knows how — with a stunning performance of the National Anthem.

The four-time Grammy-nominated trailblazing country singer, wearing an electric blue floor-length gown, belted her way through "The Star-Spangled Banner" as she stood atop a white football-shaped stage while a chorus sang backup on the SoFi Stadium field in Los Angeles at the beginning of Super Bowl LVI. When she hits those high notes? Chills!

Watch the video of her incredible performance below:

Guyton has already made a name for herself as the first Black woman to receive a Grammy nod in the Best Country Solo Performance category, and now the 38-year-old "Black Like Me" Grammy nominee can check performing the National Anthem on football's biggest night off her bucket list. She joins an impressive roster of singers who have achieved that honor, including last year's Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga (2016), Christina Aguilera (2011), Beyoncé (2004), Mariah Carey (2002), Cher (1999), and Whitney Houston (1991).

"It has been such a struggle to get people to listen to me," Guyton told EW in 2020. Everyone is definitely listening now.