"You can teach me how to grow my own herb," says friend Snoop Dogg in the teaser trailer.

Watch unfiltered Martha Stewart drop F-bombs and gardening advice in teaser for Martha Knows Best

It's going to be another hot girl summer in 2020 and Martha Stewart isn't afraid to keep the temperature rising.

In the first teaser for her new HGTV series Martha Knows Best, the queen of DIY, decorating, gardening, and shade — apparently — gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest gardening projects from her Bedford, N.Y., farm. She will also drop some knowledge on her famous friends, including Lupita Nyong'o, Jay Leno, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, and many more.

Image zoom HGTV

Novice gardeners will be shocked when a cheery Stewart pops up on their phones and computers for a quick chat, though not everyone will escape unscathed. Between dropping f-bombs and swapping horticultural advice about pot plants with BFF Snoop Dogg, she straight up disses her ex-husband Andrew Stewart.

"The couple that gardens together stays together," Stewart says in the hilarious clip. "Except for me, my husband ran off. He didn't like gardening very much."

The Stewarts were married from 1961-1990.

And for fans who can't get enough of Stewart, she's also been heating things up on her official Instagram account, where she's proving that the only way to spend the dog days of summer is by looking glam and making a splash with a Martha-rita in hand.

Martha Knows Best premieres Friday, July 31 at 10/9 central on HGTV.