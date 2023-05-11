The Walking Dead is dead, long live The Walking Dead.

Though AMC's flagship zombie show wrapped its epic run last year, the zombie apocalypse isn't over yet — not by a long shot. The franchise's latest spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which sics its shambling hordes on New York City, premieres this summer.

As you can see in the below trailer, Manhattan is decaying and overrun with flesh-eaters. Maggie (Lauren Cohan), however, is braving the city's perilous alleys in an effort to rescue her son. She just needs some help from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in order to do it.

Dead City introduces some new characters to the franchise. Željko Ivanek, for example, plays the kidnapper of Maggie's son. His old connection with Negan is what prompts Maggie to seek help from her former adversary.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan on 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan on 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' | Credit: Peter Kramer/AMC

But this is a complicated game of hunter and hunted. Maggie's alliance with Negan puts her in the sights of another new character played by Gaius Charles, who wants Negan dead. It's not hard to guess why, considering the character's violent history.

Watch the new trailer above. The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres June 18 on AMC.

