Plus, find out when a whole new "pod squad" debuts in the season 5 premiere.

Watch everyone (yes, even Irina) reunite in Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 trailer

The entire season 4 "pod squad" is back together for Love Is Blind: After the Altar — yes, even Irina.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a first look trailer and photos for the special that reveals everyone is back ... and some people just can't stay out of the drama. (Yeah, we're looking at you, Jackie and Josh.) "The idea is for everyone to try and squash the beef," Zack says. How optimistic!

Love Is Blind: Season 4 - Trailer Credit: courtesy netflix

The three 40-minute episodes will bring together married couples Brett and Tiffany, Kwame and Chelsea, and Zack and Bliss, plus singles Paul, Micah (and Micah's mean BFF Shelby), Irina, Jackie, Josh, and Marshall (and Marshall's new date?). The married couples toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, before everyone suits up for a flag football game — what a perfect way to relieve any lingering tension between some of these exes!

The season 4 reunion special will premiere Friday, Sept. 1. Watch the trailer below:

And as season 4's "pod squad" celebrates the end of their journey, it's time to meet an all-new group of singles ready to start theirs as the Love Is Blind season 5 premiere has been set. The pods are moving to Houston this time, as people try to fall in love sight unseen, get engaged, and married within weeks. The new season premieres with the first four episodes Friday, Sept. 22, with episodes 5-7 debuting Friday, Sept. 29, episodes 8-9 on Friday, Oct. 6, and the finale weddings drop Friday, Oct. 13.

Check out more first look photos from the season 4 After the Altar special below.

