Watch Kristin Chenoweth shock Steve Harvey with naughty Family Feud answer 

She may be a "good Christian girl," but Kristin Chenoweth let her devilish side shine on Celebrity Family Feud.

The beloved TV and Broadway sensation left Steve Harvey speechless with her answer to one provocative question on Sunday's episode, sending the suits behind the screen scrambling for the bleep button.

The ABC game show featured Chenoweth's family facing off against Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy and her team. When the two women were set to square off, Harvey asked them to name a favorite part of the man's body to kiss, besides the lips.

"We asked 100 women, after the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss," Harvey posed.

Chenoweth hit her buzzer first. "Rhymes with heinous," she said, the buzzer blaring over her words.

Amid gasps and cheers from the crowd (and raised eyebrows from Harvey), the 54-year-old took a quick stroll around the stage. "I'm sorry," she said. "I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me."

"You stay right over there, young lady," Harvey cracked before scoffing at her being the "nicest woman I've ever met."

"Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks," he joked.

As it turns out, out of the 100 women surveyed for their replies to the question, nothing that rhymes with "heinous" made the list.

To be fair, Najimy's answer of "his bottom," was also not among them.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday nights on ABC.

