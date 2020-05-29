Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It all comes down to this.

The third season finale of Killing Eve airs this Sunday, and it’s (probably) going to be a deadly one. After seven episodes of cakes, kills, and identity crises, we might finally get some answers to this season’s oddly paced storylines. While the Suzanne Heathcote-helmed entry has expanded the Eve universe by introducing many new characters (oh, Geraldine), questions that date back to story lines from season 1 still remain. Namely: Is Konstantin actually Kenny’s father? Is Carolyn a part of The Twelve? And finally, will Villanelle actually walk away from killing?

If the episode’s teaser above is any indication, there will be plenty of classic Killing Eve moments, from Villanelle’s killer outfits to a panicked Eve muttering, “Oh, my God.” The finale airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT Sunday on BBC America, and those without cable can stream it for free if they sign up for a seven-day free trial on cable streaming platforms like Philo. Philo also has all the previous episodes from the show’s newest season available on demand.

Image zoom Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

Stream it! Killing Eve season 3, free with trial; philo.com

There’s just a few days to go until Killing Eve’s third season closes its curtains, so if you’re looking to catch up immediately, read EW’s previous recaps here, as well as the cast’s reactions to some of the most shocking moments of the season. Plus, get a sneak peek at the finale below, and see Villanelle try her latest “killer” move yet: tickling.