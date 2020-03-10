Watch Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr. frolic and sing in Central Park trailer

Central Park has played host to many a great musical number (see: Enchanted, countless concert docs, and more) — and now it's the titular setting for a new animated Apple TV+ series from Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, as well as Josh Gad (Frozen) and Nora Smith (Bob's Burgers).

In the new trailer above, we meet the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. As park manager, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his journalist wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn) are trying to raise their two kids Molly (Kristen Bell) and Cole (Tituss Burgess) while facing off against hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) and her long-suffering assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs). Gad also features as a wacky narrator for the entire proceedings.

The trailer grants viewers a taste of the unique characters voiced by an all-star cast, as well as the show's quirky, yet touching tone. With sight gags galore and lyrics like "Where else can your son and daughter splash in dirty hot dog water?" Central Park makes a bid at becoming central in your heart with its trailer.

The 10-episode first season of Central Park premieres Friday, May 29 on Apple TV+. Three episodes will be available at debut, followed by a new episode each week.

Related content: