Watch John Krasinski reunite with Steve Carell to talk about their favorite The Office memories

John Krasinski knows we all need some good news right now, and what better way to cheer people up than sharing a video chat with his old boss?

Krasinski hosted his own YouTube show on Sunday that solely focused on positive news, and one of his special guests was none other than Steve Carell. The two celebrated the 15th anniversary of The Office this week and reminisced about their favorite memories from the long-running series.

The Quiet Place director remembered that after filming the pilot, he ended up going back to his old job because he didn't think the show would take off.

"I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old," Krasinski told Carell. "And after the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. And we all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge."

Carell agreed, adding that The Office became much bigger than anyone expected.

"It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today," he said.

The actors also talked about their favorite memories from the show — and, it turns out, a lot of their top moments are also fan-favorite scenes.

"All of our exchange about the micro flat-screen TV," Carell said, referencing the famous episode "The Dinner Party" where his character Michael Scott flexes about his (tiny) new TV.

"I don't think I've ever laughed harder in my life," Krasinski while a clip from the scene played.

In another memorable moment, Krasinski recalled a time when he was laughing too hard to make his classic, deadpan "Jim face" for the camera. It happened in the episode where Michael dresses up as Santa and Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) sits on his lap: "I was supposed to be the button [end] of the scene, where they cut to me and I did a 'Jim face,'" Krasinski explained. "I was never there. I was physically never there because, by the time they got to the swish pan to me, I was out. I was either on the floor or I had left the room."

After filming the show together for seven seasons, Krasinski said he and Carell were too emotional to film their characters' saying goodbye. "I think you and I counted — I think it was either 17 or 19 takes when there wasn't an audible word that came out, it was just action and then you and I going, 'Ehhh,'" Krasinski recounted.

At the end of the interview, Krasinski brought up the possible The Office reunion that fans have clamored for, saying, "Listen — I know everybody's talking about a reunion. Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people and just all get to say, 'Hi.'"

Before the interview, Krasinski shared some feel-good stories involving first responders and everyday people helping on the front lines. He capped off the show by interviewing Coco, a family friend of actor Matthew Lillard, who met Krasinski at a surprise parade organized to celebrate her finishing chemo.

Watch the entire heartwarming video above.

