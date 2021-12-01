Watch Jesse McCartney and Bull sing together in history-making performance on The Masked Singer

Season 6 finalists are sharing the stage with unmasked stars for the first time in Masked Singer history.

The Turtle has come home to The Masked Singer stage.

The season 3 finalist — who was unmasked at the time to reveal singer Jesse McCartney — returns to the masked celebrity singing show on Wednesday night for the Group A finals. For the first time in Masked Singer history, the season 6 finalists will sing duets with (unmasked) music superstars. In this case, McCartney is singing with Bull, and EW has the exclusive first look.

In the clip, Bull and McCartney croon The Script's "Breakeven (Falling to Pieces)." Check that out below. Ah, we missed you, Turtle!

Also in the Group A finals, Grammy winner Michael Bolton takes the stage with Skunk, who teases that it's not the first time she's performed with the singer. In addition to the duets, each contestant sings solo, for a total of four epic performances in one last race to grab a spot in the season 6 finale.

Next week's episode will also feature some history-making duets, with panelists and singers Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke getting in on the fun for the first time. They'll perform with Group B finalists Queen of Hearts and Banana Split, respectively.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong airs Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

