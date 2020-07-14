Watch Jason Sudeikis coach a British soccer team in exclusive Ted Lasso trailer

It's easy to get confused when you're talking about football, er, soccer, no wait, football.

In the exclusive trailer above, Jason Sudeikis has to suss out the differences between the two sports as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having precisely zero experience with the sport.

Ted Lasso is a ten-episode, half-hour comedy series coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 14. The role is a continuation of the same character Sudeikis portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of the British Premier League.

"You are a legend for doing something so stupid," a random fellow air traveler tells Lasso in the trailer. Once in England, he must face challenges like remembering that soccer matches can end in a tie, keeping track of how many countries are in the United Kingdom, and drinking tea. But, along the way, he might also just learn the importance of embracing change and being brave so he can teach his players to be the best versions of themselves on and off the field.

The series also features Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Phil Dunster.

Sudeikis both stars as the titular character and executive produces alongside Scrubs' creator Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The first three episodes premiere Aug. 14 and new episodes will air every Friday thereafter. Watch the video above for more.