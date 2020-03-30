Watch this killer recap of all the How to Get Away With Murder murders

How to Get Away With Murder type TV Show network ABC genre Crime,



How to Get Away With Murder is back with a killer ending.

The ABC series kicks off its final six episodes, beginning April 2, and it's left a lot of bodies in its wake. If you're finding yourself fuzzy on the details (or can't recall the body count), we've got an exclusive recap video to refresh your memory.

The mid-season premiere picks up where we left off -- namely with Connor (Jack Falahee) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) under arrest for murder. Namely, the murders of: D.A. Ronald Miller, Simon Drake, Catherine Hapstall, Todd Denver, Emily Sinclair, Caleb Hapstall, Rebecca Sutter, and the original sin -- the murder of Sam Keating.

That doesn't even account for the murder/death of Asher (Matt McGorry), whose fate (and identity as the secret FBI informant) was revealed in the final moments of the winter finale. Though McGorry previously teased to EW, "You’ll definitely be seeing more of Asher. There’s going to be pieces of the mystery that are going to be filled in over the course of time. Asher may be dead, but he will also be present."

Connor and Michaela are on the hook for all of these murders (none of which they actually committed -- well, except Simon. That was all Michaela. At her most cold-blooded.), but the feds don't actually want them for any of it -- they want to offer an immunity detail for each of them to testify against their real target -- Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). When we last saw her, she was in the process of fleeing the country under a new false identity.

As for everyone else, we know Laurel's (Karla Souza) seemingly alive after she briefly FaceTimed Michaela. Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) responded to Asher's reveal that he was a mole by bludgeoning him with a fire poker -- yet, somehow that wasn't the cause of Asher's death. Governor Birkhead (Laura Innes) and Xavier Castillo (Gerardo Celasco) remain at large and in the clear.

And Wes (Alfred Enoch) is alive?! In a signature How to Get Away With Murder flash-forward, he's seen attending Annalise's funeral, an event that had been threaded through the first half of the sixth and final season.

All of this still leaves more questions than answers, sure to be addressed in the final six episodes. "For mysteries and the plot, I wanted to give as much closure as possible," creator Pete Nowalk teased when EW was on-set for the filming of the series finale.

Watch the video above for more, and check-in here over the coming weeks for post-mortems after the final episodes, as well as plenty of reporting from the set of the series finale.

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

