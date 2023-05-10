EW's exclusive reveal of the first 15 minutes of AS8 includes RuPaul's announcement that the lip-sync assassin format is back for the first time since All Stars 6.

The second major RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 twist has Ru-vealed itself.

For the first time in two years, the popular lip-sync assassin twist to the All Stars format will return for AS8, RuPaul reveals to the 12 returning queens in EW's exclusive debut of the first 15 minutes of the upcoming premiere episode.

"Every All Stars season there's a twist, right?" season 8 contestant Naysha Lopez says in the clip below, while season 2 queen Jessica Wild responds, "I think the twist is that you're here!" Mama Ru then enters the Werk Room to spill the real tea on the competition ahead, which ups the stakes for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame accompanied by a $200,000 cash prize.

"Welcome home! You are some of the most gorgeous, outrageous, and courageous queens in the her-story of Drag Race. I've invited you back to reclaim your time and to snatch your spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. First thing's first: classic All Stars rules are in full effect. Each week I'll choose one top all-star. She will face off against a secret lip-sync assassin," Ru explains. "If the top all-star wins, she will send one of her fellow queens home. If the lip-sync assassin wins, a secret group vote will determine which queen gets the chop."

RuPaul leaves the girls hanging after promising "a new twist that will make this competition extra special" and leaves the door open for "two ways to win." The AS8 trailer previously confirmed that this season's foremost twist will be the addition of a game-within-a-game of sorts, as the eliminated queens will also contend to be the winner of the "Fame Games" side competition, which will pit the exiting contestants' unused runway looks against each other for a weekly audience vote to determine who will bag an extra $50,000 prize at the grand finale.

"I don't even know how to win one way, now you're telling me there's two ways?" Jimbo says at the the end of the preview.

In addition to runway glow-ups, season 13 runner-up Kandy Muse told EW that the cast of queens' collective performance rivals that of her original season's.

"This is a very emotional cast. The girls cry for anything. You know, some cat fights, it's going to be good. I read the s--- [fans] say online, and maybe people don't expect this cast to be the top of the top, but this cast brought it this time around," Kandy said. "Don't be fooled by these girls. This cast, these girls, are some fierce ass competition, and they came to win."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres Friday on Paramount+. Watch the first 15 minutes of the premiere in EW's exclusive clip above.

