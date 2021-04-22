Watch ER cast reunion: George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, and more scrub back in
It's just what the doctor ordered.
Doug Ross and Carol Hathaway together again? Be still our hearts!
The ER cast is back together – virtually – for Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. The iconic NBC medical drama's reunited cast includes George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards, Gloria Reuben, Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón, Yvette Freeman, and Conni Marie Brazelton.
Watch the full reunion below beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT:
The reunion is in honor of Earth Day and benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance, of which Reuben serves as president. "I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so," she said in a statement.
Fans can donate to Waterkeeper Alliance, an organization aimed at protecting clean water globally.
The reunion is streaming on Stars in the House YouTube page, and on PEOPLE's social accounts.
