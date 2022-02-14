Watch ultimate hype man Dwayne Johnson open Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl doesn't start until the Rock says so.

What could be more fitting for a Super Bowl taking place in Los Angeles than having a professional wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar like Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson kick things off?

"Finally, the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles," announced Johnson, tapping into his WWE background as he hyped up the crowd while introducing the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

"It's time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts, and pride, and legacy on this hallowed field because that is what champions do," the California native bellowed. "Ladies and gentleman, it is my honor to say, finally, it is time for the Super Bowl!"

On Saturday, he tweeted, "You guys know my NFL dream never came true, so is this is a full circle moment to stand on this field."

The former Miami Hurricane football player last introduced the Super Bowl teams two years ago in Miami, where he played defensive tackle from 1990-1994. This year, the big game returned to Los Angeles for the first time since 1993.

Next on the Rock's schedule? He's set to star in the upcoming DC film Black Adam.