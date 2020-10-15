Watch Designing Women stars reunite for charity table read with Jean Smart, Annie Potts, more

Several members of the original cast are joined by celebrity superfans.

Nearly three decades since the finale of Designing Women, many beloved characters from the series are making their return thanks to a table read for charity.

Former series stars and celebrity superfans are bringing to life a mix of classic and new characters to raise funds for Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, and World Central Kitchen’s COVID-19 relief efforts to get fresh, nourishing meals to responders working on the frontlines and vulnerable communities across the country.

Returning stars who are reprising their roles include Jean Smart (Charlene Frazier-Stillfield), Annie Potts (Mary Jo Shively), and Scott Bakula (Ted Shively). Sheryl Lee Ralph previously starred in the series in the role of Etienne Toussaint Bouvier, but is playing the character Mrs. Sundemeyer this time around.

They'll be joined by Wendi McLendon-Covey, who'll portray Suzanne Sugarbaker (originally played by Delta Burke), Kyra Sedgwick as Julia Sugarbaker (originally played by Dixie Carter), and Leslie Jordan as Ray Don Simpson (originally played by Arlen Dean Snyder).

After the table read, fans can also catch a live q&a with Smart, Potts, and series creator and executive producer, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason.

Designing Women is currently available to stream in its entirety via Hulu.

