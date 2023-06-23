Mulroney stood in solidarity with the WGA's striking writers on Friday's episode of the ABC talk show.

Watch Dermot Mulroney walk out of The View interview over writers' strike

Dermot Mulroney took a little time to enjoy the picket line on Friday's episode of The View.

After EW confirmed Thursday that the Scream VI and Secret Invasion actor peacefully walked out of a taped interview on the talk show, the program broadcasted the moment as part of Friday's episode.

At the end of his interview, the 59-year-old asked, "Are we going to break? Okay, sorry, first, I want to do this symbolically, in support and solidarity with the writers, I'm going to walk off your show." He then stood up and left cohosts Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin at the table, while Joy Behar — filling in as moderator for Whoopi Goldberg, who regularly has Fridays off — plugged his current project.

"Thank you, I'll see you on the picket lines in July!" he said as he got up from his seat. "Love you, thank you!"

A source close to the situation tells EW there was no tension between the hosts and the actor, and that the act was meant as a sign of support for Hollywood's striking writers.

"Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours," Mulroney said Thursday in a statement. "I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union."

In May, EW confirmed that the show would continue airing new episodes for the foreseeable future, as it is primarily an unscripted show, and only a couple members of the show's writing staff were impacted. The View has not hired any other people to fulfill the writers' duties through the strike, though it has aired pre-recorded episodes on Fridays throughout the strike.

After the WGA failed to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, writers picketed for fair pay from the likes of Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros, and more.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC. Watch Mulroney walk out of his interview in the GIF above.

