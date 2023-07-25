The OG Wildcats are back!

The first sneak peek music video for the season shows all four of the original stars performing a new original song, "High School Reunion," as their characters Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, and Martha Cox. It's for the (fictional) High School Musical 4: The Reunion film that is shooting on location at East High, while the actual students are attempting to put on a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year at the same time.

The high production value of the performance, plus the fact that original film star Bart "Coach Bolton" Johnson is watching along with an enthusiastic crowd, points to all focus being on the movie. Even the real Wildcats get to be featured extras in the big Hollywood film. But where does that leave their own high school musical?

Watch the sneak peek music video below.

All eight episodes of the fourth and final season of HSMTMTS will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 9, on Disney+. The final season's soundtrack will be available the next day on all streaming platforms.

