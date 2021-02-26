Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones take on Michael Sheen in exclusive Prodigal Son clip

There's a new doc at Claremont!

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's upcoming episode of Prodigal Son, Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her first appearance as series regular Dr. Vivian Capshaw — and she's not standing for any of Martin's (Michael Sheen) antics.

When Martin is assigned to janitorial duties in the infirmary to work with the new doctor, he quickly offers up his medical skills, but Capshaw's having none of it, instructing him to get to work giving the bedpans a good clean instead. "Make sure you don't kill anyone or annoy me," she tells him. To which Martin responds, "I like that those violations both carry equal weight with you." Maybe they'll get along after all?

Elsewhere in Tuesday's episode, titled "Face Value," Malcolm (Tom Payne) is still reeling from the latest events with Ainsley (Halston Sage), but at least has a distraction in the form of a famous plastic surgeon's murder. And because the Whitly family doesn't have enough drama to contend with, Jessica (Bellamy Young) also gets a surprise visit from her younger sister.

Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.