Watch Catherine of Aragon take to the battlefield in The Spanish Princess: Part 2 trailer

Catherine of Aragon has everything she's ever wanted — the man she loves and the crown of England.

As the trailer for The Spanish Princess: Part Two begins, Catherine (Charlotte Hope) can scarcely believe the happiness she and Henry VIII (Ruairi O'Connor) have been blessed with. But as the trailer showcases, such happiness is fleeting. United in marriage and ruling as joint monarchs, they, and England by extension, are strong — but, as Catherine asks, is strength enough?

Created by Matthew Graham and Emma Frost, The Spanish Princess returns for part two of the Starz limited series this fall. It is inspired by the Philippa Gregory novels The King's Curse and The Constant Princess.

Part two promises plenty of action, glimpsed in the video above. Henry will lead England in war against France, which leaves England in Catherine's control as she vows to fight for her country. It also offers the return of beloved season 1 characters, including Catherine's lady-in-waiting Lina (Stephanie Levi-John), Maggie Pole (Laura Carmichael), and Meg Tudor (Georgie Henley), now Queen of Scotland.

Catherine will prove herself as a diplomat and queen a hundred times over, even sporting armor and taking to the battlefield while pregnant. But her struggle to produce an heir will test the fabric of her marriage and the stability of her crown.

"There is a sadness that's going to be creeping into season 2 because gradually as tragedies unfold within their family, their marriage becomes under increasing strain," Graham previously told EW. "Henry's distrust, his fear that he has upset God, grows and grows, and that creates a madness, which becomes a wedge between them and their marriage."

"A huge part of this season is something that's so rarely written about or portrayed on TV, which is a woman's struggle, or a couple's struggle, to have a child, and the absolute anguish that can cause," added Frost. "I'm proud of the way that we portray that and really showed the emotional toll that takes, and how it impacts a relationship."

The next part of the limited series will also offer some new faces, some of which are glimpsed in the trailer. Ray Stevenson joins the cast as Meg’s boorish husband, King James IV of Scotland and Sai Bennett takes over as the grown-up version of Henry and Meg’s sister Princess Mary, now a political pawn in marriage. Andrew Buchan will portray the steadfast, doomed Sir Thomas More and Peter Egan is set to play Tudor stalwart General Howard.

Watch the trailer above for more. The Spanish Princess: Part Two premieres on Starz on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

