Watch Brendon Urie, Jimmy Fallon, and the Roots remix 'Under Pressure' with pot lids and a frisbee

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Panic! at the Disco frontman and Fallon served as vocalists in the Tuesday video from The Tonight Show, while the band jammed with some household items-turned-instruments. Questlove resorted to using a butter knife, wine glass, bottle, jar, bowl, and a pot lid instead of the drums — but he made it work. Other imaginative substitutions included Black Thought's spatula and toaster, and Dave Guy utilizing a frisbee.

The crew remained faithful to the original tune's lyrics, however, and Urie's stunning vocals were more than enough to carry the remix. We think Vanilla Ice needs to step it up and do a quarantine remix of his own "Under Pressure"-inspired song, "Ice Ice Baby."

Last month, Fallon and the Roots brought on Sting to perform a social-distancing remix of the Police's "Don't Stand So Close to Me" while also using at-home instruments (like a throw pillow and a Connect 4 game).

Watch the video above.

Related content: