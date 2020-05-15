Bill Murray and Guy Fieri battle it out in nacho showdown — here's who won

There can only be one nacho king.

Actor Bill Murray and celebrity chef Guy Fieri faced off in the Food Network's "Nacho Average Showdown" on Friday. Joined by their sons Homer Murray and Hunter Fieri, the Lost in Translation star and the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host battled to come up with the best plate of nachos.

Surrounded by bottles of sponsored alcohol and cans of beans, Murray was tasked with "coaching" his son, who was cooking from his Brooklyn restaurant 21 Greenpoint. This frequently involved Murray "calling foul" about whatever the Fieri duo were doing with their various ingredients.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Carla Hall served as host, while NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and actor Terry Crews were the judges. Since everyone was social distancing on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the judges couldn't actually taste the nachos, so the onus was on the chefs to describe their creations in mouth-watering detail.

Crews voted for the "Terry Crews of nachos," as he labeled the Fieri duo's massive tower of tostada nachos. O'Neal chose the Murrays' meal because he felt that they actually made nachos, whereas Guy and Hunter made tostadas. Hall had to be the tiebreaker, and she went with the Fieri nacho creation. After lots of yelling and ribbing, the Fieris were declared the winners.

The event raised money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which gives financial assistance to employees impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.

Watch the full nacho smackdown below.