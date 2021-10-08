Watch Addison reimagine her iconic entrance in new Grey's Anatomy promo
Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is back!
ABC has released a first look at Addison's return during next week's episode of Grey's Anatomy, and it seems not much has changed. The promo features a line many fans will recognize as a callback to Addison's iconic entrance in the season 1 finale, when she introduced herself to then-intern Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and shocked everyone by declaring, "You must be the woman who's been screwing my husband." Of course, back then fans didn't realize that Derek (Patrick Dempsey) was married.
Now, with the show in season 18, Addison is returning and can be seen telling a group of doctors, "I'm Dr. Addison Montgomery and you must be the group that's been screwing up the program."
We still don't know all the details about Addison's return, but the promo shows her performing surgery when the air conditioning goes out, refusing to give up on her patient — classic Addison — and calling for Meredith's help.
Watch the full promo above.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
