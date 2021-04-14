HBO Max saves Warrior, renews action series for season 3

HBO Max is officially saving Warrior.

The streaming service posted the announcement on social media on Wednesday with a video featuring the producers and cast celebrating the news, especially star Andrew Koji declaring "against all odds, we're back."

The action-packed crime drama ran for two seasons on Cinemax, but got stuck in limbo when the network announced it would no longer be producing original series early last year. Its shows were also absent from HBO Max despite being a WarnerMedia brand.

While season 2 of Warrior did run on Cinemax last fall as planned, fans did not begin feeling hopeful for a season 3 pickup until the show started streaming on HBO Max and January, and quickly became a mainstay in the service's Most Popular queue.

Based on the writings of Bruce Lee, and created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee), the show is set in late 19th century San Francisco where the brutal Tong Wars were happening, and racism against Asians was on the rise.

Warrior Season 3 Credit: HBO Max

The martial arts legend's daughter Shannon Lee, who executive produces the show with Tropper and director Justin Lin, said in a statement on season 3 "Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry."

She adds, "I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!"