Warrior Nun will return as a movie trilogy after Netflix cancellation

All those months of protesting and hashtagging have paid off: Warrior Nun has been resurrected.

The fantasy drama originally canceled by Netflix after only two seasons is coming back as a series of feature films, executive producer Dean English revealed Tuesday in a video.

"I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures," English announced. "Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three."

He continued by hinting that there may be more big news in the future, adding that the movies could launch a wider Warrior Nun universe of "films and TV series following characters that we already know."

Due to the SAG and WGA strikes, details regarding casting, production, and more are still to come.

Based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, the series follows Ava (Alba Baptista), a young woman resurrected after death by a divine artifact that she wakes to find implanted in her back. She then discovers that she is part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient body tasked with fighting demons on earth.

Alba Baptista in 'Warrior Nun' Alba Baptista in 'Warrior Nun' | Credit: Netflix

While its viewership numbers weren't strong enough to keep it from cancelation, the series maintains a mighty fanbase that English credits with inspiring the resurrection.

"It's because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories," he said. "You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support."

Late last month, series creator Simon Barry teased that good news was just around the corner with a cryptic tweet.

"Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts — Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine," Barry wrote on June 28. "More details to come! SOON! Thank you!!"

Barry later confirmed to EW that whatever resurrection was coming would not be performed by Netflix.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.