No, Netflix is not reviving Warrior Nun

If Warrior Nun has a future, it's not at Netflix. After the fantasy action series was canceled by the streaming service in December, fans mounted a passionate campaign to save it. Creator Simon Barry seemed to validate their hopes on Wednesday by tweeting that Warrior Nun "will return and is going to be more epic than you could imagine."

But beyond the triumphal tone, Barry's tweet was vague on specifics. Sad as it may be to hear, EW has confirmed that Warrior Nun is not, in fact, getting revived by Netflix.

Alba Baptista in 'Warrior Nun.'

It's possible that another streaming service could step in and save Warrior Nun, as Starz recently did with Minx after it was canceled by HBO Max — or, indeed, as Netflix itself has done by taking over season 3 of Girls5eva from Peacock. But so far, no other streaming service or channel has claimed Warrior Nun. Representatives for Davis did not immediately respond to EW's request for clarification, and Davis himself has not posted any follow-up tweets at the time of publication.

Based on the comic character created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun starred Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, a 19-year-old quadriplegic orphan woman who wakes up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth. Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, and Olivia Delcán also starred as fellow fighting nuns.

The first season of Warrior Nun premiered on Netflix in July 2020, and season 2 followed last November. If another season does get made, it won't be at Netflix.

