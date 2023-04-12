A new Game of Thrones prequel series, a Harry Potter TV show, a first look at The Penguin, and more.

HBO Max is now just Max, and more news from Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service rebrand

Warner Bros. Discovery is officially dropping the HBO from HBO Max.

Max logo Credit: Max

Existing HBO Max customers will still have access to their current plan features at the same price.

Below, see all the new titles and updates on existing properties announced by Warner Bros. Discovery following news of the rebrand.

Scripted TV

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai: An animated prequel series to the film franchise featuring the voices of Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and original Gremlins star Zach Galligan unveiled a teaser and a premiere date of May 23.

Harry Potter series: An adaptation of the beloved book series, which was famously already adapted for the big screen, is officially coming to the streamer with a new cast and its controversial author J.K. Rowling set as executive producer.

The Sympathizer: HBO released the trailer for a limited series from Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel of the same name, starring Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, Sandra Oh, and executive producer Robert Downey Jr. in his return to TV after two decades.

The Regime: HBO also debuted a teaser for a limited series starring Kate Winslet that tells the story of a year behind the walls of the palace of a modern European regime.

True Detective: Night Country: The fourth installment of HBO's crime anthology series starring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes debuted its first teaser.

The Penguin: Max released the official first look at the series centered on the villain played by Colin Farrell in Matt Reeves' The Batman, with Farrell reprising the role and Reeves executive producing. Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen also star.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight: HBO announced a new Game of Thrones prequel series written and produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker that follows unlikely heroes Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.

The Conjuring: Another new series will be based on The Conjuring franchise with the horror films' producer Peter Safran set to executive produce and filmmaker James Wan in talks to produce.

The Big Bang Theory project: A new comedy series derived from The Big Bang Theory is on the way from original sitcom creator Chuck Lorre, who will executive produce.

Max Shows Credit: Max (2); Hopper Stone/Max

Reality/Lifestyle/Documentary TV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Magnolia Network announced a new renovation series from Chip and Joanna Gaines will see the pair revamp a building in downtown Waco, Texas, to open Hotel 1928, a new boutique hotel just a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos. The series is set to premiere November. Watch a teaser below.

Survive the Raft: Discovery Channel is launching a series that follows strangers from all walks of life as they come together to live and work at sea.

SmartLess: On the Road: A six-part docuseries following Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their hit SmartLess podcast is set to premiere on the streamer on May 23. Watch the trailer below.

Love & Translation: TLC announced a new series centered on three American men and 12 international women who travel from across the world to live on a remote island together in a quest to find love. Watch the teaser below.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge: HGTV announced a renovation competition series hosted by Ashley Graham that follows superstars from the network as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. Watch the trailer below.

Movies

Peter and the Wolf: An animated rendition of the beloved classic tale featuring music and narration by Gavin Friday and artwork based on original illustrations by Bono is headed to Max and Cartoon Network.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.