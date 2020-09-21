WandaVision gets a trippy, sitcom-inspired trailer

While Sunday's Emmy awards ceremony celebrated the best of this year in television, Marvel also decided to pay homage to TV — with a trippy new look at the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision.

Disney+ dropped the first full trailer for the show during Sunday's ceremony, teasing the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision — who, if you'll remember, was last seen dying at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Here, he appears alive and well — or at least at first. The trailer initially introduces Vision and Scarlet Witch not as their modern selves but as a seemingly perfect husband and wife, plucked straight from a 1950s TV sitcom.

Soon, however, the two realize their life may not be as picture-perfect as it seems, as reality appears to shift around them. The '50s black-and-white utopia soon gives way to swirling colors and familiar TV tropes, as Wanda and Vision skip through the decades. (There's also a brief glimpse at the pair in their original colorful costumes from the comics, Vision in his yellow cape and Wanda in her red headdress, apparently worn as Halloween costumes.)

The new trailer also gives us our first look at a few new cast members, too: Kathryn Hahn's character has previously been described as a "nosy neighbor," and we first see her in the '50s as the Ethel to Wanda's Lucy, before she too changes with the decades.

Also new to the cast is Teyonah Parris, who's playing the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau (first seen as a young girl in the '90s-set Captain Marvel). In the comics, Monica Rambeau has extraordinary energy powers and is a superhero herself, and over the years, she's gone by different names (including Photon, Pulsar, Spectrum, and Captain Marvel). It remains to be seen how she'll fit into WandaVision, but we see her zooming through the air — and maybe even between realities.

The cast also includes returning Marvel veterans Randall Park (from Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kat Dennings (from Thor). Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) wrote the series.

WandaVision is one of the many Marvel series Disney+ has in the works, and although it was originally scheduled to premiere after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that show was pushed back after the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in March.

Now, it seems like WandaVision will be the first Marvel series to hit Disney+, debuting sometime in late 2020 — and if this first trailer is any indication, it'll be a very surreal introduction indeed.

Watch the full trailer above.