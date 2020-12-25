Marvel debuts new WandaVision teaser featuring trippy suburb Westview

WandaVision Close Streaming Options

Marvel just gave fans the best Christmas present ever: a new WandaVision teaser.

On Friday, a new minute-long trailer debuted online giving fans a closer look at the trippy suburb Westview that Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are calling home these days. But even as they try to "fit in" to their new lifestyle, it soon becomes clear that things aren't as they seem.

As Wanda and Vision roll with the weird punches (and trust, things get weird!), they're shown throughout the decades in love, getting engaged, having babies, dancing in their living room, and living the perfect lives together. But when their nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) comes calling, things get even weirder as their "perfect" sitcom reality starts to glitch.

Also seen in the trailer is the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and former FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park).

Watch the new teaser trailer below:

WandaVision debuts Jan. 15 on Disney+.