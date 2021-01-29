New WandaVision trailer teases the '80s, '90s, and beyond

WandaVision's journey through the decades continues.

After four episodes, the trippy, sitcom-inspired Disney+ show is finally answering a few questions — and raising even more. The fourth episode gave us a new look at what's been happening both inside and outside of Westview (read EW's episode recap here), and now, Disney has dropped a new trailer looking ahead to the rest of the season.

With the series clocking in at nine episodes total, we're now almost halfway through the show, and this new trailer is our best look yet at the back half of the season. So far, we've seen Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda and Paul Bettany's Vision living in an idealized, suburban world inspired by sitcoms of the '50s, '60s, and '70s. But as they move through the decades, we can see their world shifting to look more like shows of the '80s, '90s, and '00s — from the goofy family shenanigans of something like Full House to the fourth-wall breaks of Modern Family.

The fourth episode — spoilers ahead — revealed that Westview is a real place in New Jersey, but it's been overtaken by some sort of energy field that's encircled the town and won't allow anyone in or out. Outside the barrier, the agency S.W.O.R.D. is trying to investigate, led by agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), astrophysicist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), an FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). So far, it's unclear whether Wanda is wholly responsible for what's happened to Westview or if she's just along for the ride, allowing herself to enjoy the fiction and spend some time with her dead husband.

But as the trailer reveals, there are a few cracks in Westview's seemingly perfect suburban facade: At one point, Kathryn Hahn's Agnes says, "Should we just take it from the top?" as if an unseen director just called "cut" after a scene. And Vision himself seems to be realizing that his wife may know more than she's letting on, as he hesitantly approaches the mysterious barrier surrounding the town.

Watch the new WandaVision trailer below.