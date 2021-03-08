Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

WandaVision merch alert! Get your exclusive first look at new tees, Funko Pops, and more

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the series finale of WandaVision, "The Series Finale."

Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision's first season of era-hopping episodes ended last Friday with a reveal for the ages: Wanda Maximoff finally made it onto a Marvel Cinematic Universe screen in her full Scarlet Witch outfit. Long-teased (and long-expected after Disney acquired Fox), the Scarlet Witch defeated Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and was forced to say goodbye to the Hex of sitcom bliss she had created.

Paraphrasing Vision, we can expect to see Wanda again soon — more specifically in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the questions we were left with in the finale (where's White Vision? Why does Wanda hear the erased Billy and Tommy?) will hopefully be answered. In the meantime, Disney has released a huge lineup of merchandise related to WandaVision to whet fans' appetites, and EW has your exclusive first look.

Image zoom Credit: Disney

Scarlet Witch Funko Pop, $9.99 at amazon.com

Soda Scarlet Witch Funko Pop, $14.99 at amazon.com

Agatha Harkness Funko Pop, $10.99 at amazon.com

Billy and Tommy (Halloween) Funko, $19.99 at amazon.com

Scarlet Witch Special Edition Figurine, $19.99 at shopdisney.com

Scarlet Witch Hasbro Legends Figurine, $19.99 at walmart.com

WandaVision Cosbabies, $22.99 each at shopdisney.com

Scarlet Witch Hot Topic Funko Exclusive, $9.99 at hottopic.com

WandaVision Tees, $24.99 at shopdisney.com

Scarlet Witch Jewelry Kit, $89.99 at gamestop.com

T-shirts, Funko Pops, makeup, and even a Scarlet Witch tiara are just some of the new Wandavision-themed items coming your way. Perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment in the finale was the second post-credits scene, where Wanda astral-projects herself as she studies the Darkhold and then hears her supposedly-gone children (cue foreboding music). The scene is immortalized by a Funko Pop where Wanda levitates and flips through the ancient book of spells.

Fans can also get a glow-in-the-dark soda can Funko Pop of Wanda, plus Cosbabies of the White Vision, Vision, and Scarlet Witch alongside toy figurines of Wanda from Diamond Select toys and Hasbro. Even more, Disney has released a Scarlet Witch tiara that's bound to come in handy when Halloween rolls around, alongside themed t-shirts reminiscent of the Bewitched-inspired second episode.

You can find the full list of EW's exclusive first look above, as well as some product highlights below. And check out everything you'll want to know about WandaVision from our coverage here.