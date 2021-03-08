WandaVision merch alert! Get your exclusive first look at new tees, Funko Pops, and more
Some magical merch for a magical series.
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the series finale of WandaVision, "The Series Finale."
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlet Witch.
WandaVision's first season of era-hopping episodes ended last Friday with a reveal for the ages: Wanda Maximoff finally made it onto a Marvel Cinematic Universe screen in her full Scarlet Witch outfit. Long-teased (and long-expected after Disney acquired Fox), the Scarlet Witch defeated Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and was forced to say goodbye to the Hex of sitcom bliss she had created.
Paraphrasing Vision, we can expect to see Wanda again soon — more specifically in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the questions we were left with in the finale (where's White Vision? Why does Wanda hear the erased Billy and Tommy?) will hopefully be answered. In the meantime, Disney has released a huge lineup of merchandise related to WandaVision to whet fans' appetites, and EW has your exclusive first look.
- Scarlet Witch Funko Pop, $9.99 at amazon.com
- Soda Scarlet Witch Funko Pop, $14.99 at amazon.com
- Agatha Harkness Funko Pop, $10.99 at amazon.com
- Billy and Tommy (Halloween) Funko, $19.99 at amazon.com
- Scarlet Witch Special Edition Figurine, $19.99 at shopdisney.com
- Scarlet Witch Hasbro Legends Figurine, $19.99 at walmart.com
- WandaVision Cosbabies, $22.99 each at shopdisney.com
- Scarlet Witch Hot Topic Funko Exclusive, $9.99 at hottopic.com
- WandaVision Tees, $24.99 at shopdisney.com
- Scarlet Witch Jewelry Kit, $89.99 at gamestop.com
T-shirts, Funko Pops, makeup, and even a Scarlet Witch tiara are just some of the new Wandavision-themed items coming your way. Perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment in the finale was the second post-credits scene, where Wanda astral-projects herself as she studies the Darkhold and then hears her supposedly-gone children (cue foreboding music). The scene is immortalized by a Funko Pop where Wanda levitates and flips through the ancient book of spells.
Fans can also get a glow-in-the-dark soda can Funko Pop of Wanda, plus Cosbabies of the White Vision, Vision, and Scarlet Witch alongside toy figurines of Wanda from Diamond Select toys and Hasbro. Even more, Disney has released a Scarlet Witch tiara that's bound to come in handy when Halloween rolls around, alongside themed t-shirts reminiscent of the Bewitched-inspired second episode.
You can find the full list of EW's exclusive first look above, as well as some product highlights below. And check out everything you'll want to know about WandaVision from our coverage here.
Is she trying to learn all the spells in the Darkhold, or is the Darkhold taking over Wanda? That’s what you might be wondering after watching the season finale's second post-credits scene. Until we get more answers, we’ll have to settle for this Funko Pop that captures the most exciting idea of what’s to come for the MCU.
Buy it! Scarlet Witch Funko Pop, $9.99 at amazon.com
Maybe not put this by your bedside at night, especially considering the many spooky elements of WandaVision.
Buy it! Scarlet Witch Soda Funko Pop, $14.99 at amazon.com
"Thanks for the lesson," Wanda snipes at Agatha as she creates her own runes in the air to take down the ancient sorceress at the end of "The Series Finale." Replicate the climatic scene with Hasbro’s Legends figurine that includes Wanda’s red magic around her wrists.
Buy it! Scarlet Witch Hasbro Legends figurine, $19.99 at walmart.com
Maybe the most lifelike figurine we’ve seen yet, the Scarlet Witch Diamond Select figurine even includes the hood that Wanda puts on as her Hex fades away, and she leaves Westview once and (hopefully) for all.
Buy it! Scarlet Witch Diamond Select figurine, $19.99 at amazon.com
Disney hasn’t released a whole lot of Vision merchandise, but this is one of the cutest we’ve seen. Just don’t try to reason the Ship of Theseus conundrum with it.
Buy it! Vision Cosbaby, $19.99 at shopdisney.com
With a face trio palette, assorted brushes, lipstick, lip gloss, blush, eyeliner, lash kits, and more, Ulta’s exclusive WandaVision makeup kit is a magical collection for a magical series. It will be released on Sunday, March 14, with 11 products to choose from the collection.
Buy it! WandaVision Makeup Kit, from $12 at ulta.com
It only made sense that WandaVision would pay tribute to another iconic witchy show, and episode 2 was all about Bewitched. From the opening credits to the hilarious scene in bed, WandaVision brought us a hefty dose of TV magic straight from the '60s.
Buy it! WandaVision "Vision Wardrobe Changes" Tee, $19.95 at shopdisney.com
In maybe the funniest scene in the second episode of WandaVision, Vision gets “drunk” when a piece of gum is stuck in his gears, demonstrated in an animated sequence any Bewitched fan would love. Now, you can pretend to be the perhaps-more-human-than-we-thought robot with this tee.
Buy it! WandaVision "Vision's Gum In The Works" Tee, $19.95 at shopdisney.com
"Is this really happening?" Wanda asked Vision at the end of episode 2 (alongside viewers) when our protagonist suddenly becomes pregnant. The scene then transforms into the colorful '70s set inspired by The Brady Bunch, with the moment when color seeps into WandaVision captured on this tee.
Buy it! WandaVision "Is This Really Happening" Tee, $24.99 at shopdisney.com
