WandaVision sets January premiere date

By Devan Coggan
November 12, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST
WandaVision

Marvel will kick off the new year with a link to the past.

Disney announced Thursday that WandaVision, Marvel's first series for Disney+, will premiere Jan. 15, 2021. That's a few weeks after the original planned release date of December 2020, but fortunately, it's not too long to wait to check in with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision.

Credit: © Marvel Studios

The cast and crew recently spoke to EW for our latest cover story, a deep dive into the sitcom-inspired world of WandaVision. The reality-bending show takes inspiration from sitcoms through the ages, from the glossy black-and-white classics of the '50s and '60s up through the zany family comedies of the '80s and '90s. The story follows Wanda and Vision living as newlyweds in the idyllic suburban town of Westview, where they realize that things may not be sitcom-perfect as they first anticipated.

Matt Shakman directed all the episodes, with Jac Schaeffer serving as head writer. The cast also includes Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor Agnes and Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau (whom fans first met as a child in 2019's Captain Marvel).

Read EW's full WandaVision cover story here.

