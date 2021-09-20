"He was so embarrassed," Hahn said of her son watching her rehearse her role as Agatha Harkness on WandaVision.

Kathryn Hahn's teen son caught her practicing 'witch moves' and it was as if he caught her in the shower

Kathryn Hahn may hold power over the citizens of Westview on WandaVision, but inside her own home? It's a bit of a different story.

During the EW and PEOPLE Emmys red carpet livestream, Hahn stopped to chat with PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and revealed that while that she had a blast playing the villainous Agatha Harkness, her kids didn't find her too amusing — or too cool.

"My kids would just be making constant fun," Hahn admitted, referring to when she would rehearse at home. (She shares two children, Leonard and Mae, with husband Ethan Sandler.) "Like my kid walked in one time while I was practicing my witch moves and he was like, 'Oh my God, Mom!' Like it was as if he just saw me just getting out of the shower. He was so embarrassed."

Kathryn Hahn Kathryn Hahn at the Emmy Awards | Credit: People TV

Don't worry, though — Hahn isn't too upset that her son didn't appreciate the fact she wasn't just playing a witch, but a witch who also sang an Emmy-winning song that topped the iTunes soundtrack charts.

"It's a little cool, he just can't let me see it. He's a teenager," she explained with a laugh.

WandaVision was nominated for eight Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and actor nominations for Hahn, Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Bettany. While the Marvel series ultimately came away empty-handed at Sunday's main event, the show did score wins for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), and — of course — Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics (for "Agatha All Along") during the previous weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

And statuettes or no statuettes, nothing will take away from the epic experience Hahn had while filming the Disney+ show.

"The show meant so much to me when we were making it. To have this kind of allowance to grow that big and have that scale was really a dream," Hahn said on the carpet.

