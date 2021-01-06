WandaVision channels Bewitched in new Marvel series clip

WandaVision Close Streaming Options

Elizabeth Olsen can't share much about her new show WandaVision that hasn't already been revealed. You know the drill. It's Marvel. But she did bring a clip with her for Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to show how the Disney+ series will pay homage to classic TV like Bewitched and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

WandaVision, the first TV series in this new Phase Four era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sees Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living out their suburban dreams, but something is off. Their reality seems like it's straight out of a television show — multiple shows, in fact — and it's constantly shifting.

According to Olsen, the episodes of WandaVision start in the style of 1950s television like The Dick Van Dyke Show and progress to each decade of sitcoms. The clip shared on Kimmel shows off the '60s era, a la Bewitched, when Wanda responds to a noise in the night. "We tried to film each episode as authentically as we could to each decade," Olsen said, noting how the show filmed in front of a live studio audience for the earlier episodes and used "practical special effects on strings."

WandaVision will lead directly into the events of the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen is currently in London for production on the film, but she confirmed to Kimmel that filming had to take a hiatus due to the most recent lockdown in the U.K. "Since the hospitals are overwhelmed here we can't go back to work until that calms down," the actress said. "So, just safely hanging out here and really grateful that I get to be working."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ this Jan. 15.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: