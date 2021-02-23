What WandaVision song just dropped on streaming? It's been 'Agatha All Along'

Warning: This article contains spoilers from WandaVision episode 7, "Breaking the Fourth Wall."

The song of the year, the same song we're going to collectively request when it's safe to return to the clubs after our COVID-19 vaccinations, has just been officially released.

We're talking, naturally, about "Agatha All Along," the bop that was recorded for the seventh episode of the Marvel series WandaVision on Disney+. The track, in addition to being released on YouTube, is now available on music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, via the show's official soundtrack.

The "Agatha All Along" beat drops in the context of the show once it's revealed that Kathryn Hahn's nosy-neighbor Agnes of Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) sitcom reality has secretly been a witch named Agatha Harkness all along — which virtually everyone who's read Marvel comics guessed already. Who's been messing up everything? Who's been pulling every evil string? Cue the refrain!

Hahn performed on the catchy track to belt the line "Agatha all along" and provide some cackling flourishes.

The song, along with much of the music for WandaVision, was written by Oscar-winning Frozen duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. According to them, as they told EW in a recent interview, the perfect theme music needs to be "catchy" with a "strong melody" and a "real shape."

"The fun thing is that our voices are on a lot of it. Because of the pandemic, we couldn't do a lot of recording live," Anderson-Lopez said. "It's mostly us singing the solos with a wonderful group of backup singers, so that's a fun thing to look for."

New episodes of WandaVision are released Fridays on Disney+.

