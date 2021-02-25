Watch the MCU stars dance to WandaVision bop 'Agatha All Along' in new video

Warning: This article contains spoilers from WandaVision episode 7, "Breaking the Fourth Wall."

It was only a matter of time before the internet figured out how to get the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe bopping like the fans to the WandaVision song, "Agatha All Along."

Twitter user Slayerfest98 posted a video mash-up on Tuesday that combined the song with footage of Marvel Cinematic Universe actors dancing. Most of the clips are pulled from blooper reels and set videos (as well as Spider-Man actor Tom Holland's beloved "Umbrella" lip sync) but they match surprisingly well with the Lopez tune.

Watch the Twitter video above, and stay tuned for EW's coverage of the newest WandaVision episode this Friday.