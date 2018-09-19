New Walking Dead season 9 images include peeks behind the scenes

Dalton Ross
September 19, 2018 at 02:59 PM EDT
Danai Gurira (Michonne) and Andrew Lincloln (Rick) with grown-up Judith
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
Melissa McBride (Carol) and Norman Reedus (Daryl) chat it out
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
Reedus and Lincoln open up to the experience
Gene Page/AMC
Gurira slices and dices
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
Director/EP Greg Nicotero and a special friend
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
Reedus leads the way
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
An on-screen family moment during a break in filming
Gene Page/AMC
McBride rocks a new hat
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
Nictoero maps out a scene for Lincoln, Khary Payton (Ezekiel), and Gurira
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
Gurira never knows what's around the corner
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
The bromance rides on!
Gene Page/AMC
A zombie does his best Mary Poppins impersonation
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
