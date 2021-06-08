The Walking Dead Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Walking Dead will launch its 11th and final season Aug. 22 on AMC with a batch of eight new episodes. That will leave 16 more installments in the season to be released in two more batches of eight, most likely in winter/spring 2022 and summer/fall 2022. And we've got the exclusive first images from season 11 right here.

Showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW that after a scaled-down end to season 10 due to coronavirus protocols, season 11 will "get to come back more of our usual scope and scale that people are used to." Kang also promised there would be "tons of zombies and lots of action and fun and intrigue, and locations we've never seen." That certainly appears to be the case judging by our first look at the season.

The Walking Dead Christian Serratos, Cassady McClincy, Melissa McBride, and Lauren Cohan on 'The Walking Dead' | Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

The first image shows Rosita (Christian Serratos), Lydia (Cassady McClincy) Carol (Melissa McBride), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) fighting off what appear to be zombified military personnel in camouflage attire. And, hold on a second… are those helicopters in the background? Is this possibly some sort of Civic Republic Military facility? While the walkers are not in CRM uniforms, seeing as how helicopters are in pretty short supply these days, one can't help but wonder if the group that took Rick (and has recently taken center stage in spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond) could be involved somehow.

The Walking Dead Cassady McClincy, Christian Serratos, Melissa McBride, and Lauren Cohan on 'The Walking Dead' | Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

The second image gives us a wider view of the hangar after our killer quartet seem to have disposed of their undead companions, and it shows drums and containers for fuel and other equipment. What sort of mission are these ladies on? Are they looking for something… or someone? And could there be more flesh-eating foes to deal with? So many questions! So few answers! But we've got one more image of someone getting into the swing of things… literally.

The Walking Dead Jeffrey Dean Morgan on 'The Walking Dead' | Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Season 10 ended with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reliving his tragic past with Lucille (Hilarie Burton) and refusing to be left out by himself in a cabin now that Maggie was back. So he returned to Alexandria and flashed a grin that seemed to say that he was here to stay. At least we think that's what it was saying. As Kang pointed out to EW, "In the grand tradition of Negan, you never know exactly what's going on when he's thinking."

While Negan is really putting his back into it while taking out a walker in our first season 11 look at the former big bad, Kang says the tension between the ex-Savior and the widow whose husband's face he beat to a pulp is far from over. "There's a big, important story that has to do with Maggie and Negan," promises Kang. "And I think it should be fascinating. Those two are really, really great across from each other."

We'll have to wait until August to see how that all goes down, but for now, see if you can find any other clues in these season 11 photos. Hey, if Michonne found Rick's boots just sitting in a closet on an island, you never know!

