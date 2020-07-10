The Walking Dead showrunner previews the season finale war against Beta

Angela Kang spills some beans in this exclusive outtake from Friday Night in With the Morgans

I know zombies tend to move slow, but this is ridiculous! When we last left things on The Walking Dead on April 5, Beta was leading his army of walkers and Whisperers toward a hospital tower where our heroes were holed up and hiding. A huge clash was imminent! Annnnnndddd… then the imaginary zombie pandemic was interrupted by the real-life COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the season 10 TWD finale was filmed back in November, the AMC drama was unable to finish complicated post-production special effects on the season-ender, leaving the episode in limbo. While we still don't know when we'll see the installment — perhaps an answer will come at the show's virtual Comic-Con panel on July 23 — showrunner Angela Kang has now offered some morsels of intel on what to expect from the final chapter.

On this week's edition of AMC's Friday Night in With the Morgans, Kang joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton, and Paola Lázaro (who plays Princess on TWD), and in this exclusive outtake, she gives a few hints as to what awaits in the zombie drama. "Obviously we've got this new power group of four, with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko, that is off on the road, and so we are going to see some interesting turns in that," Kang says.

But while those four are still off on the road hoping to make a connection with Eugene's new radio friend, trouble is brewing back home. "And then the big story that we have been following all season with the Whisperers," teases Kang. "Now that Alpha is gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role — with his kinda half-Alpha and Beta face — we're going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers."

That "take their stand" comment jibes with what Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl) previously told EW, proclaiming that the finale is "like a full-on Game of Thrones super-war-battle." Friday Night host Morgan also promised EW that "It's going to be a big, massive episode," and Kang is particularly excited for fans to see what she has in store for his character.

"There's some pretty cool things going on with Negan," she says. "We've got Carol kind of in her quest for redemption, we've got some awesome stuff with Father Gabriel, we are waiting for the return of Maggie, Daryl has got some awesome business going on. You know, it's the whole cast, everybody is so great."

Now if only we could see it! Well, in the meantime, watch the exclusive outtake above, and then watch the entire episode of Friday Night in With the Morgans tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

