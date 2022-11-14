As we head into The Walking Dead series finale, take our ultimate TWD quiz to see how much you remember from the 11-season run.

How well do you know The Walking Dead? Take our quiz and find out!

The Walking Dead will air its series finale on Nov. 20, 12 years after it first burst onto the scene on Halloween night 2010. Boy, remember that first episode way back when? No, seriously, do you remember it? We're about to find out! That's because we have a quick 10 question quiz to find out just how well you know — and how much you remember — when it comes to the AMC zombie drama.

There are questions about heroes, and questions about villains. There are nods to characters long gone, and queries about others still trying to make it alive through finale night. The good news is the entire quiz is completely risk-free in that you will not be penalized for poor performance. No one is going to hold an iron to your face or make you start wearing zombie flesh and whispering for the rest of your life. There will be no looking at the flowers.

TWD_GP_312_0911_0054 Andrew Lincoln and Sarah Wayne Callies on 'The Walking Dead' | Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Of course, you will know that you failed at this particular task and will have to live with the shame of not remembering specific details of events that happened on a television show up to and over a decade ago. It's up to you how big a deal that is.

But who says you will fail? Test your knowledge below and find out if you live or die when it comes to Walking Dead trivia.

