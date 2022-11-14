How well do you know The Walking Dead? Take our quiz and find out!
- TV Show
The Walking Dead will air its series finale on Nov. 20, 12 years after it first burst onto the scene on Halloween night 2010. Boy, remember that first episode way back when? No, seriously, do you remember it? We're about to find out! That's because we have a quick 10 question quiz to find out just how well you know — and how much you remember — when it comes to the AMC zombie drama.
There are questions about heroes, and questions about villains. There are nods to characters long gone, and queries about others still trying to make it alive through finale night. The good news is the entire quiz is completely risk-free in that you will not be penalized for poor performance. No one is going to hold an iron to your face or make you start wearing zombie flesh and whispering for the rest of your life. There will be no looking at the flowers.
Of course, you will know that you failed at this particular task and will have to live with the shame of not remembering specific details of events that happened on a television show up to and over a decade ago. It's up to you how big a deal that is.
But who says you will fail? Test your knowledge below and find out if you live or die when it comes to Walking Dead trivia.
Related content:
- Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' on The Walking Dead finale
- The Walking Dead didn't originally end with that 'f--- s--- up' line
- Yvette Nicole Brown just had a super sneaky Walking Dead cameo
- The Walking Dead showrunner explains what happens at Outpost 22
- Josh Hamilton's fly was down for his biggest Walking Dead scene
- The latest Walking Dead victim originally had a different death
- Teo Rapp-Olsson talks about Sebastian's gruesome death on The Walking Dead
- Dead end: On set for the final days of The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead premiere flashes back to the very beginning
- Lauren Cohan hopes to play Maggie on Walking Dead shows 'forever'
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan on almost walking away from The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead still working on possible post-credits series finale scene
Episode Recaps
AMC's zombie thriller, based on the classic comic book serial created by Robert Kirkman.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network
|stream service
Comments