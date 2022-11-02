Lauren Ridloff wants a Connie and Kelly Walking Dead prequel

And she is not the only cast member who would like to see it happen.

The Walking Dead has only two episodes left before vanishing off the air. However, the franchise is going nowhere. That's because AMC has turned into Oprah, handing out spin-offs to anyone in sight ("YOU get a spin-off! And YOU get a spin-off!"). Norman Reedus just began filming a Daryl Dixon series in France (which may or may not feature an appearance from Melissa McBride), while Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are on the verge of wrapping the first season of a Maggie and Negan show titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. And then there is the upcoming "epic and insane love story" between Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne.

But could there be others? One actress certainly hopes so.

Lauren Ridloff's Connie was part of a new group that joined the show in the aftermath of Rick's departure in season 9. Ridloff was cast on the show fresh off of her stunning Tony-nominated performance in Children of a Lesser God. However, Ridloff had to take a hiatus from The Walking Dead just a season later when she was cast as Makkari in Marvel's Eternals.

Lauren Ridloff and Angel Theory on 'The Walking Dead' Lauren Ridloff and Angel Theory on 'The Walking Dead' | Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

That caused showrunners to rework Connie's story, separating her from her sister Kelly (played by Angel Theory). It's a connection Ridloff would like to see reformed, and one which the actress would like to see more of — especially in their earlier years.

"I would love to see a prequel for Connie and Kelly," Ridloff tells EW. "Because I think that relationship between the two of them is definitely interesting — being sisters and Kelly's journey with her hearing loss and their age difference."

It turns out Ridloff is not the only actor who would like to see that show. When asked about the possibility of playing Eugene again, Josh McDermitt deferred to other characters. "I'm kind of cool with leaving him where he is," he says. "I'm not going to say it should be Eugene, but I think about characters like Connie and Kelly. I would love to see a show with them." (McDermitt also thinks that there is more story to tell — perhaps on Tales of the Walking Dead — with Callan McAuliffe's Alden, who was killed in a church by a Reaper after being left by Maggie.)

Of course, Ridloff is pretty busy. Not only is she part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she is executive-producing and starring with her Broadway costar Joshua Jackson in a new romantic drama from Ava DuVernay at Starz. "Based on my experience with The Walking Dead, I look forward to bringing that experience to this new show with Ava and Josh," Ridloff says. "Let's say this show is going to be a response to Children of a Lesser God. What would a modern-day couple say, do, and struggle with?"

And Ridloff will also be appearing in an episode of Fox's anthology series Accused, for which she was directed by Oscar winner Marlee Matlin. The experience marked Ridloff's first time working with a deaf director. "That was such a wonderful experience," the actress says. "I could see her conversations and her thought process while she was talking with other people in Video Village. I could be a part of that conversation even though I was from a distance. And by the time she actually came to me with her notes, I was like, 'Oh yeah, I got it. I saw it. I know what I'm doing now. Perfect.' It was definitely a great environment to work in, and I applaud Marlee for having a positive, very inclusive environment."

Even with her busy schedule, Ridloff would love to explore more with Connie, and with other family members besides Kelly as well. "I don't know if you remember," she signs while smiling, "but in season 10, there was a moment when Connie seemed to imply that she had a baby at one point, and I would love to explore that."

Whether that ever happens depends on just how many spin-offs (or Tales of the Walking Dead episodes) AMC feels like handing out.

