Another show has had its season interrupted by the coronavirus. Just four days after The Walking Dead: World Beyond had its April 12 premiere date scrapped even though the entire season of the spin-off series was completed, the original Walking Dead series has announced on its social media channels that the season finale scheduled for April 12 has also been postponed.

The posted message by AMC reads: "Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year."

Season 10 of the record-breaking zombie drama completed filming in November, but post-production could not be completed in time on the final episode before the COVID-19 shutdown, leaving the last installment in limbo. And filming on season 11 was supposed to commence at the start of May but has already been pushed back three weeks, with more delays possibly coming.

Fear the Walking Dead has also extended its planned hiatus for two more weeks, and last Sunday's episode of Talking Dead — which celebrated the last episode of Danai Gurira's Michonne — was all done remotely, with host Chris Hardwick, TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, and Gurira all appearing from their homes.

With the news of The Walking Dead now postponing its season finale, the anticipated climax of the war with the Whisperers appears likely to be delayed as well — perhaps giving certain characters a temporary stay of execution.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

