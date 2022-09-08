Dead end: On set for the final days of The Walking Dead

But zombies with weird retro abilities will be far from the only connection to season 1. According to Kang, honoring the roots of the show in this last run "was something that was really important to us to try to do. These eight episodes help to capture some of that feeling of legacy." It was also a feeling that permeated the set during filming on the final installment, even if the magnitude of the moment produced tension at times. "This is as big an episode as we've ever done," says Nicotero. "So it was a test for me, and it was tricky, and there were some frustrations, and everybody took them out on me. They said, 'We love you. Sorry, you're just the one here.'"