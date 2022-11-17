The filming locations of The Walking Dead

The City of Senoia, GA

Prior to providing a variety of locations for The Walking Dead, Senoia hosted several different film productions, including Footloose (2011), Pet Sematary Two (1992), The Fighting Temptations (2003), and two Jessica Tandy projects — Driving Miss Daisy (1989) and Fried Green Tomatoes (1991). (The city's motto? "The perfect setting. For life.") It was AMC's juggernaut hit that put the little town on the map, however, making it a lifelong destination for fervent fans of the show and even bumping up the town's population. After The Walking Dead wrapped filming and deconstructed all of the sets, 10 of the homes that the production built to film around were sold. As of 2016, there were 50 bustling businesses flanking Main Street compared to just five in 2006, as well as a plethora of exploration options for fans wishing to seek out filming spots.

A couple of the most popular bets in town are the Touring Dead Walking Tours, which are hosted by Georgia Touring Company and lead by guides cosplaying as your favorite characters from the show. "I opened for business in 2012 when they began filming, but had no idea what was coming," Julie Brown, the owner of Georgia Touring Company, told EW.

When filming ramped up a few years later, Brown began the first iteration of The Touring Dead, a two hour walking (or golf cart) experience specifically for the locations in downtown Senoia, whose Main Street provided the iconic location of Woodbury. The since-retired Touring Dead II was "a five-hour tour…where we had a team of highly-skilled stunt actors portray heroes and villains from the show and perform fight scenes live in front of our tour guests on-location." Logistical issues saw the second incarnation of the tour come to an end in 2019, though its successor, The Touring Dead III, is very much up and running, taking fans on explorations of different filming locales outside of downtown Senoia.

"We have exclusive access to several locations throughout the region," Brown noted. "Unfortunately, some of the locations we used to visit are going away as properties are being sold and redeveloped. However, we have over 40 locations we still visit over the two mobile tours and [we are] adding to the list as the last few episodes air, [including] scenes coming from the series finale that we cannot divulge yet."

Amongst the myriad locations fans may visit during The Touring Dead III are Negan's outpost, where Rick and his compatriots face off against the Saviors in season eight, as well as Negan's house from the seminal "Here's Negan" episode in season 10. The journey also snakes through the city of Hampton, where Glenn (Steven Yeun) endures his controversial dumpster dive during the sixth season, and stops off at the bar in Hogansville which Beta (Ryan Hurst) visits in season 10 along with Alpha's (Samantha Morton) severed head after the latter's death. Walking Dead-heads can book excursions with Georgia Touring Company online here.

After exploring your favorite filming locations, you can dine at one of the most popular additions to Main Street within the last few years. Nic and Norman's is an American pub designed to evoke a '30s speakeasy that Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus (Daryl) and the show's co-executive producer and director Greg Nicotero opened with their business partners in 2016.

The menu is fairly straightforward pub grub, with burgers and flatbreads in addition to a variety of more imaginative dishes such as brisket mac and cheese, fried chicken pot pie, and braised pork shank slow-cooked in a Coca Cola reduction. If you do turn up for a meal, be sure to consider Reedus and Nicotero's namesake burgers. Reedus' burger, "Norman's Pick," is a plant-based Impossible patty "topped with a fried egg and dressed with beets, avocado, spinach, and soy ginger sauce" that the actor recommends with a lettuce wrap as opposed to a bun, while "Greg's Pick" is a patty made out of ground chuck, short rib and brisket served over baby blend lettuce, onions, tomato, pickles, topped with the restaurant's signature N&N sauce, which Reedus and Nicotero invented themselves. Unfortunately, there's nothing on the menu for your undead friends, so they'll need to scavenge elsewhere.