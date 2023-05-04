The Walking Dead: Dead City teaser shows Maggie vs. Negan clash

The dysfunctional duo do not appear to be on the friendliest of terms.

The big question heading into The Walking Dead: Dead City — which premieres June 18 on AMC — is whether Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan will be battling side by side or face to face. EW has an exclusive new teaser that shows it's likely to be a little bit of both.

The new 30-second spot, which can be watched above, begins with Maggie running Negan down in her truck, before the two eventually attack each other while wielding a wrench (Negan) and an absurdly large knife (Maggie). This jarring scene is in sharp contrast to how the duo ended their run in the series finale of The Walking Dead — with a quiet truce, including an invitation by Maggie to stay, which Negan respectfully declined.

Lauren Cohan's Maggie holding a knife up to the throat of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan on 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Lauren Cohan's Maggie holding a knife up to the throat of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan on 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' | Credit: amc

It appears that truce is now null and void. However, Maggie needs Negan's help, and that help is needed up north. "Manhattan," Maggie explains. "I got a plan."

Just as compelling as that dysfunctional duo are some of the images we see along the way: a boat wading through floating zombies; an octagon for some sort of fighting match; Maggie in chains; and Friday Night Light's Gaius Charles holding up a wanted poster for what looks to be Negan. (Lord knows he's committed enough atrocities to warrant that warrant.)

Check out the exclusive trailer above to see the action and intrigue for yourself, then place your bets on what Negan did to piss off Maggie... again.

