While their final episode together on The Walking Dead displayed a truce of sorts emerging between the dysfunctional duo — with Negan finally apologizing for what he did to Glenn (Steven Yeun), and Maggie inviting him to settle down in the community with them, Dead City aims to show that some wounds can never be fully healed. "If you were to lose a loved one the way Maggie has, or to be the cause of the loss of a loved one the way Negan was, I think that's going to ripple throughout your whole life," says showrunner Eli Jorné. "I don't know that you ever forget that, or 'get over it.'"