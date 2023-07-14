With his trusty crossbow in hand, of course.

See Norman Reedus in an explosive fight against zombies in new Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon photos

Forget Emily — there's a new American in Paris, and he's not afraid to decapitate a zombie or twelve.

On Friday, AMC Networks announced that its highly-anticipated The Walking Dead spin-off about Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will officially premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sept. 10.

Alongside the announcement, the network also teased a bit of what lies ahead by sharing new photos that feature Daryl crouching in front of a dilapidated countryside chateau, navigating a wooded area on horseback with a group of women, and aiming his trusty crossbow at a pair of zombies amid a fiery explosion. Essentially, it looks très magnifique.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon chronicles Daryl's journey throughout post-apocalyptic France after he mysteriously washes ashore with zero recollection of how he ended up there. As he searches for a way back home, he encounters a whole host of individuals who complicate his original plan.

In addition to Reedus' return as Daryl, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. It is executive produced by Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, and showrunner David Zabel.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 10 on AMC and AMC+. Check out more photos below.

